Bruce H. Jones


1959 - 06 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bruce H. Jones Obituary
Bruce H. Jones, 59, of New Stanton, died at home Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born June 28, 1959, in Greensburg, a son of the late William H. and Betty J. (Hoyle) Jones. He is survived by his partner, Scherry Lynn Smith; a brother, Howard Jones and wife, Sandy, of Mt. Pleasant; two sisters, Sandy Jones O'Neill and husband, Gary, of Driftwood, Pa., and B.J. O'Neill and husband, Charles, of Greensburg; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was a member of Boilermaker Union Local No. 154 and worked at RTR Business Products of Murrysville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and sitting on the porch with his dog, Boo. He was a member of the Syria Shrine, the A and B Club of Youngwood, the Roosevelt Club of Hempfield Township and Hecla Sportsmen's.
Services are private. Arrangements are by the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., Youngwood.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 24, 2019
