Bruce Heckel, 78, of Level Green, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, of a sudden cardiac arrest. Bruce was born June 17, 1942, in Glenshaw, the son of the late George and Betty (Geiselhart) Heckel. Bruce was a Shaler High School alumnus, as well as a graduate from the University of Pittsburgh with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He married his beloved high-school sweetheart, Lynn Hoffmann, on April 18, 1964. He was the manager of Systems Engineering for Elliot Turbomachinery Co. in Jeannette for 38 years before retiring in 2008. He was involved with the Level Green Presbyterian Church as an elder and served on the Stewardship Committee for many years. He was an avid bowler (bowled two 300 games), golfer (still played 2-3 times per week), flew RC planes/drones, and coached the church softball team. Bruce invented, wrote and presented with Frank Davis a starter motor sizing for large gas turbine (single shaft) driven LNG strings, presented at the 27th Turbomachinery symposium, and had two patents. He loved coaching and cheering on his children and grandchildren's activities. His family will always remember his warm heart, never-ending patience and humor. Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Lynn (Hoffmann) Heckel; his children, Terri (John) Mueller, Dawn (Doug) Lewis, and Robert (Nikki) Heckel; his grandchildren, Danielle, Craig, Heather, and Brian Mueller, Joshua and Tanner Lewis, and Logan and Noah Heckel; his brother, Dennis Heckel; and not to be forgotten Eric, Allison, and Emily Crookston. Due to the current covid-19 health concerns, all services and burial for Bruce are private and have been entrusted to the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111. For anyone interested in watching the services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, please email Bruceheckelfuneral@gmail.com for a link to the Zoom meeting. Bruce will be laid to rest in Mt. Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Level Green Presbyterian Church, 105 Olive Drive, Trafford, PA 15085. http://www.dobrinickfhinc.com
