Bruce J. Kvarta, 56, of Buffalo Township, formerly of Irwin, passed away suddenly Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Susan Kvarta (Dexter), father of Kristina and Adam Kvarta, brother of John (Helen) Kvarta and uncle of John Kvarta. He is also survived by numerous cousins, friends and extended family. Bruce was an electrical engineer for Allen and Shariff Co. He loved riding dirt bikes and motorcycles and was always busy with a project. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the American Heart Association at 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Arrangements are by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME LTD. Interment will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 20, 2020.
