Bruce M. Ritchie, 57, of Herminie, was tragically taken away to be with Jesus on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Bland County, Va. He was born Nov. 16, 1962, in Tishomingo, Okla., son of the late B.M. and Naomi Drew Ritchie. Bruce was a graduate of Greenville High School. After graduation, he entered into the Navy and served for 26 years as an electronics technician, retiring as senior chief. He served during the Panama invasion, Desert Storm, Iraq War and also the Afghanistan war. He then went on to work at Westinghouse as a nuclear training specialist. Bruce attended New Stanton Assembly of God in New Stanton. Bruce was a jack of all trades, and was extremely generous with his time and skills with everyone. He was very family oriented and loved his children, passing on his many skills. He had a good sense of humor and liked to joke with his family and friends. He was very active and swam over a mile every day. He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Dawn Goodpaster Ritchie, of Herminie; two adult children, Amanda Golden and husband Joe, of South Carolina, and Brenn Ritchie, of South Carolina; four children, Damon, Lucas, Rylan and Jerrica Ritchie; four grandchildren, Phaedon and Michael Moultrie, and Ondine and Hart Golden; two brothers, Don Brown, of Ohio, and Arless Richie, of Texas; one sister , Jennifer Lightener of Ohio; and numerous beloved family and friends. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Visitation will take place at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison, Pa. A private service will be held at the funeral home with Pastor Ron Ingelido officiating. Interment will be private. Ronald A. Rich Sr. supervisor. Ronald A. Rich Jr., FD. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.