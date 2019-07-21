|
|
Bruce Richard Brodmerkel, 61, of Derry Township, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born Dec. 1, 1957, in Butler, a son of Bruce A. and Donna (Jameson) Brodmerkel. Bruce was employed by PACE Industries as a CNC machine operator. He enjoyed walking, outdoor activities, hunting, camping, bicycle rides and time with his cat, McDougal. He is survived by his children, Kevin Brodmerkel, of White Oak, and Kate Brodmerkel, of Washington, Pa.; his father, Bruce A. Brodmerkel, of Sugar Creek, Pa.; two brothers, Curt Brodmerkel (Rhiannan), of Carns City, and Chris Brodmerkel (Rebeca), of Homosassa, Fla.; two sisters, Beth Beeler (Dick), of Saxonburg, and Lori Kwasnicka (Eric), of Loisville, Ohio; an aunt, Carole Brodmerkel, of Saxonburg; six nephews and one niece. Bruce was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Brodmerkel, in 2008.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, Derry, where a funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Chicora.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 21, 2019