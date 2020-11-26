1/
Bruce Uncapher Sr.
1944 - 2020
Bruce "Butch" Uncapher Sr., 76, of Irwin, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. He was born March 17, 1944, in Grapeville, a son of the late John and Margaret Willard Uncapher. Prior to his retirement, Bruce was an accident-free truck driver for 45 years. Throughout those years, he received many awards and achievements. He loved his boys of Black-N-Gold as well as everyone's friendly neighborhood Spiderman. In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by a son, Bruce "Guy" Uncapher Jr.; and he was the last surviving member of his birth family. He is survived by his loving and devoted "Baby Doll" of 57 years, Martha McCready Uncapher; loving father of Melinda Uncapher, Jim Uncapher and wife, Paula, and Bryan Uncapher and wife, Jodi; a daughter-in-law, Anita Uncapher; and was adored by his 23 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many others that adopted him as their "Pap." Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Word of Life Church, 4497 PA Route 136, Greensburg, PA 15642, with Pastor Sheldon Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 26, 2020.
