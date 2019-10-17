Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Weissert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Weissert


1950 - 06
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Weissert Obituary
Bruce Weissert, 59, of White Oak, died in his home Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Born June 13, 1960, he was the son of Calvin and the late June (Parker) Weissert. Bruce was a graduate of the Duquesne School of Music, where he excelled at playing the trumpet. Music was his passion; he truly loved playing as well as teaching it. Bruce worked as a professional musician as well as with the Citizens Care organization, and regularly attended Shadyside Presbyterian Church. Along with his father, Bruce is survived by his brother, David (Beverlee) Manns, of White Oak; niece, Nikole (Terry) Price, of North Huntingdon; nephew, Brandon (Jessica) Manns, of North Huntingdon; great-nephews, Andrew, Jonathan and Jackson; and an uncle, George Weissert, of Kentucky. Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his uncle, Frederick Weissert; as well as his aunt, Alma Halley.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.