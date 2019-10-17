|
|
Bruce Weissert, 59, of White Oak, died in his home Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Born June 13, 1960, he was the son of Calvin and the late June (Parker) Weissert. Bruce was a graduate of the Duquesne School of Music, where he excelled at playing the trumpet. Music was his passion; he truly loved playing as well as teaching it. Bruce worked as a professional musician as well as with the Citizens Care organization, and regularly attended Shadyside Presbyterian Church. Along with his father, Bruce is survived by his brother, David (Beverlee) Manns, of White Oak; niece, Nikole (Terry) Price, of North Huntingdon; nephew, Brandon (Jessica) Manns, of North Huntingdon; great-nephews, Andrew, Jonathan and Jackson; and an uncle, George Weissert, of Kentucky. Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his uncle, Frederick Weissert; as well as his aunt, Alma Halley.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 17, 2019