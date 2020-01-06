|
|
Bruce Wolf was born April 13, 1948, and passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, after a more than a three-year-long fight with pancreatic cancer. He died peacefully at the age of 71. Bruce was son of the late Sidney C. Wolf and the late Ann Doris (Zimmer) Wolf, of Pittsburgh. He was the beloved husband of Sheryl Kendal Wolf, loving father of J. Kendal Wolf and Oliver Jared Wolf and beloved grandfather to Elenoa Celeste Wolf-Oakes and Zachary Asher Wolf. He is also survived by his sister, Joan Wolf-Woolley. Bruce loved Pittsburgh and its history, and one of his collecting goals was to locate art of Pittsburgh that had left the city and find a way to get it back to Pittsburgh. Many of these works found their way into Bruce's art collection. These were primarily by artists who were visitors to Western Pennsylvania and captured the beauty of our region. Bruce was proud of his most recent successful effort to fund a suitable home for the Alfred East painting from 1907 of Pittsburgh's Junction Hollow, which could not remain at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art because East was an English artist. The painting is now part of the collection at the Duquesne Club. Bruce was also very proud to champion the recognition and restoration of the mammoth 1859 lithograph of Pittsburgh by James Palmatary that is on display near the entrance of the Duquesne Club. Bruce was chairman of the Duquesne Club's Art and Library Committee for 10 years; during that time, the club purchased a number of Pittsburgh pictures that are in the club's collection. Bruce was a graduate of Washington and Jefferson College in 1966 and University of Pittsburgh Law School in 1970. He was general counsel at Atlas Energy and involved in the oil and natural gas business for more than 30 years. This included roles as an officer and director of the Atlas public companies. Bruce had the honor of ringing the bell two times at the New York Stock Exchange. Bruce was long-term board member of the Westmoreland Museum of American Art and was the chairman of the board for 10 years during its capital campaign and reconstruction. Bruce was also a board member at the Heinz History Center and on its collections committee.
His funeral will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, 5509 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, 15232. Burial will be at Elrod Cemetery, Temple B'nai Israel in White Oak. The family will have shiva services at 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at their home in Shadyside.
Donations in Bruce's memory should be made to the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg, the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh or the National Pancreas Foundation in Bethesda, Md.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 6, 2020