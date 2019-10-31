|
Bruno M. Peterinelli, 83, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. He was born Oct. 10, 1936, in Greensburg, a son of the late Tito and Yolanda (Rosatti) Peterinelli. Prior to retirement, he had been a chef for the Marriott Corporation and Saga Food Corporation. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1480. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Bruce and Bruno Peterinelli; and two brothers, Joseph and Emil Peterinelli. He is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Aukerman, of Wooster, Ohio, and Christie Troutman and husband, Jeffrey, of Shreve, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; his sister, Loraine Sedlacko, of Greensburg; his sister-in-law, Jovanna Peterinelli, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a funeral liturgy will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Interment is private. The Knights of Columbus Council No. 1480 will conduct a service at noon Saturday in the funeral home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019