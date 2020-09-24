Bryson Keith Braun, 28, of Hempfield Township, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Bryson was born July 25, 1992, a son of Steven Braun and the late Dana Ozoroski. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Kayla Braun. Bryson was a devoted husband, father, son, grandson and brother. A veteran, he served as a crew chief with the Air Force. Bryson will be sadly missed by his loving family; his wife, Corey Braun; his daughter, Tamara Braun; his son, Logan Braun; his stepdaughter, Linsay Keegan; his stepfather, John Ozoroski; his father, Steven Braun and wife, Christine Braun; his grandparents, William and Constance Whirlow and John Robert and Diane Braun; his two sisters, Brittany Seanor and Bianca Braun; his brother, Dalton Keibler; his brother-in-law, Aaron Adair; and many loving great-aunts, great-uncles, aunts, uncles, and numerous nieces and nephews. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com
GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home chapel where memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday with Pastor Kathy Barnhart officiating. Dinner will follow for close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to his funeral cost fundraiser in care of the funeral home to help support his family in this time of need. Thank you. Love Lasts Forever!