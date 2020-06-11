Budd H. Hainan, 85, of Monroeville, formerly of New Alexandria, died peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in ManorCare, Monroeville. He was born Sept. 12, 1934, in Westmoreland County, a son of the late Clarance and Anna (Barchesky) Hainan. Prior to retiring, Budd was employed by Tri Valley Refuse, Export. He was a 14-year Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. Budd loved spending time with his beloved family and he also enjoyed farming. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Daniel and Mark; brother, Thomas Hainan; and sister, Helen Libengood. Budd will be sadly missed by his loving children, John Hainan, Katrina Hainan Eger, and Judy Hainan; brothers and sister, Wayne Hainan, John Hainan, and Annabell Stifler; and numerous nieces and nephews. Budd was a proud and loving grandfather and great-grandfather of five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Memorial services and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 11, 2020.