Burley V. Hartin, 87, of Monroeville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Carol R. (Redfern) Hartin; father of Thomas J. Hartin (Maureen), Scott A. Hartin and Darlene Kuster (David); grandfather of Thomas Hartin Jr., Zachary Hartin, Tyler Hartin, Justin Kuster (Barbie), Veronica Kuster, Jonathan (JJ) Hartin (Samantha) and the late Brandon Kuster; great-grandfather of Thomas J. Hartin III and Beckham Steel; stepgrandfather of Nathan, Brandan and Dylan Cain and Aaron, Melinda and Brooke Arnold; and brother of Harvey Hartin (Marilyn). He was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Lena (Starkey) Kraynik; and his siblings, Richard Hartin (Peggy) and Archie Hartin (Liz). Burley was the former owner of Valley Billiards, from where he retired. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Michael Church, the American Legion, and Knights Templar, Plum Creek Monroeville Lodge No. 799. He enjoyed going to the casino, sports, fishing, swimming and shooting pool. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He will be missed by all. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Michael Church, Pitcairn. Entombment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Community Life, 4201 Walnut St., McKeesport, PA 15132, are greatly appreciated. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com
.