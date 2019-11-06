|
|
Burton H. "Burt" Lynn, 83, of Level Green, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. He was born Feb. 7, 1936, in McKeesport, to the late Albert and Lillian (Locke) Lynn. Burton is survived by his beloved spouse of 54 years, Marlene (Snyder); two sons, Burton and Donald Lynn; two daughters, Tonda Taveriener and Denise (Richard) Lewis; three siblings, Joanne (Buck) Eaton, Mary Jean (Keith) Bertoluzzi and Alvin (Donna) Lynn; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son, Tony Lynn; and siblings, Donna Anger, Albert and George Lynn. Burt was a Korean War veteran and retired from Peoples Gas with more than 30 years of service. He loved gardening, playing cards, fishing and camping.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Regis Parish with Father George Saletrik officiating. Entombment with military honors will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, or Sheltered Lives. Online condolences may be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019