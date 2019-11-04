|
|
Butch Hammill, 80, of Ligonier, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. He was born Oct. 29, 1939, in Indiana and was a son of the late Francis J. and Jane Stadtmiller Hammill. Butch had been employed by the Rolling Rock Club for more than 30 years. He and his wife had also managed Ligonier Country Club for 10 years. He had, at one time, owned the former "Meadows" in Ligonier for several years and managed the beverage department at the former Wildlife Club. Butch graduated from Ligonier High School, class of 1958. He served in the Air Force and had attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He loved to golf, hunt and listen to "oldies." In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Erin Petrosky-Flowers, in 2003. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Louise Sahlin "Wese" Hammill; a daughter, Trish (John) Majhan, of Laughlintown; and a stepson, Scott (Susan) Petrosky, of Mt. Pleasant.
Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Butch's memory to Helping Hearts and Healing Tails, P.O. Box 42, Stahlstown, PA 15687. To leave a condolence or tribute for Butch or his family, please visit www. jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019