C. Dale Shanefelt
1933 - 2020
C. Dale "Chub" Shanefelt, 86, of New Alexandria, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. He was born Aug. 4, 1933, in Latrobe, son of the late Thomas and Amelia (Tornavacca) Shanefelt. He was a retired manager. He was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, New Alexandria, and served in the Navy in Korea. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise (Pauza) Shanefelt; and a daughter, Valorie A. Baum. He is survived by his son, Dale A. Shanefelt and his wife, (Diane), of Monroeville; his grandchildren, Barret Baum (Maria), Ashley Shoup (Mark) and Gregg Shanefelt (Michelle); his great-grandchildren, Trent (Johnnie) and Logan Shoup and Eva Fleming; and a great-great-grandchild, Abigail Shoup; a sister, Lousie Hantz; and brother, Paul Shanefelt (Olga), of Latrobe. As per his wishes, there will be no public visitation. Funeral arrangements are being handled by P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-2248. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, funeral Mass celebrated by Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, JCL, VG, and entombment at St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg, are private. www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
