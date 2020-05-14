C. James Ignaczak
C. James Ignaczak, 77, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 14, 1943, in McKeesport and was a son of the late Chester and Elizabeth (Zofchak) Ignaczak. Prior to his retirement, Jim was a tool and die maker for National Carbide with 40 years of service and later delivered flowers for Belaks Flowers, Irwin. He was a veteran of the Navy, where he served on the USS Stormes, and was a member of Circleville United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 55 and a half years, Marsha Doring Ignaczak; daughters, Alaina Marie (Ignaczak) Jacobs and her husband, John, and Cindy Lee Ignaczak; grandson, Anthony Johnston and his wife, Stacy; great-granddaughter and the love of his life, Molly Johnston; and his best buddy and dog, Curley, who passed on. Jim was also member of CUMC, where in the past he was on the board of trustees committee for 10 years, and a Westmoreland umpire. He loved the sport of softball, where he excelled, won six world championships and played on the Senior Olympics, winning the gold medal. He won MVP for his pitching that won the world championship in Las Vegas. He won the sought-after Mr. Pitch Award in Ohio and was one of the best pitchers in the 55-60-year-old Penn Hills Travel League. He was loved by one and all and will be truly missed by everyone. Services are private. Arrangements were made by JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to the Ignaczak family.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 14, 2020.
