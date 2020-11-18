1/1
C. Leonard Holizna
1932 - 2020
C. Leonard Holizna, 88, of Lower Burrell, formerly of Arnold, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. He was born March 27, 1932, in Arnold, to the late Michael and Anna Skacal Holizna, and had been a life resident of the local area. A master machinist, he worked at Shop 32 at Alcoa for 33 years and then was maintenance supervisor for PPG Industries in Allison Park and was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, and a life member of the Polish Falcons of America Nest 41, where he held various offices as secretary. He was also assistant Scoutmaster for Troup 556 in Lower Burrell for many years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and traveling. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Joan Garbinski Holizna; sons, Eric (Kimberly) Holizna, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Michael (Judy) Holizna, of Allegheny Township; grandchildren, Clayton, Miranda, Elena and Alexis Holizna and Nicole (Chris) Couch; great-grandchild, Josiah Couch; and brother-in-law, Jack (Joan) Garbinski , of Syracuse, N.Y. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. Please wear masks and follow guidelines. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
7243354118
