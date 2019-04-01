|
Dr. C. Thomas Qualey, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church.
A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of the Tribune-Review. For additional information or to share a message of sympathy, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 1, 2019