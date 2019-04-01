Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Greensburg, PA
Dr. C. Thomas Qualey Obituary
Dr. C. Thomas Qualey, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church.
A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of the Tribune-Review. For additional information or to share a message of sympathy, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 1, 2019
