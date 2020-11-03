Caline A. Felgar, 46, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at 1:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her residence. Caline was born Aug. 13, 1974, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of Earl Wayne Felgar, of Connellsville, and Nora C. (Ridenour) Felgar, of Elk Ridge, Md. Caline will be sadly missed by her loving family, her father, Earl Wayne Felgar (Sally Povlik); her mother, Nora C. (Ridenour) Felgar (Andy Collins); her two sisters, Candace Dumond and husband, EJ, of RuffsDale, and Caprice Mills and husband, Greg, of Smithton; her two nieces, Casey Wineland and Alexandria Torock; her two nephews, Christopher and Jonathan Dumond; her two great-nieces, Avery Wineland and Annalysia Torock; her special boyfriend, Rahem Scott; and many friends including one special friend, Shelby Baughman. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com
At the request of the decedent, there will be no viewing, visitation, or service. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
), or the Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut St. No. 3110, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Love Lasts Forever!