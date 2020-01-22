|
Calvin L. Nicolo Sr., 68, of Connellsville (Bullskin Township), passed away at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at his residence. Calvin was born Jan. 19, 1952, in Wilkinsburg, a son of June Fern (Nichelson) Nicolo, of Greensburg, and the late Calvin Sidwell Nicolo, who passed away June 18, 2004. He married Linda G. (Shaw) Nicolo March 1, 1970. Calvin was a devoted husband, son, grandfather and great-grandfather. He worked years ago as a contractor and truck driver and more recently as a glass blower and foot castor for Lenox Glass Corporation in Mt. Pleasant. He graduated from Connellsville High School, Class of 1969, and was a member of Mt. Olive Evangelical Church. He enjoyed watching TV and the companionship of his pet dog, Teddy Bear. A veteran of the Navy, he served as a sergeant during the Vietnam War. Calvin will be sadly missed by his loving family; his wife of 49 years, Linda G. (Shaw) Nicolo; his mother, June Fern (Nichelson) Nicolo, of Greensburg; his four children, Sherry Pyle and husband, William, of Connellsville, Calvin Lee Nicolo Jr. and fiancee, Mellissa Leasure, of Bullskin Township, Roger Eugene Nicolo and wife, Berniece, of Mt. Pleasant, and Brent E. Nicolo and wife, Carrie, of Everson; his 11 grandchildren, Ashley Emanuel, Tiffany Fisher, Cayde Nicolo, Caphira Nicolo, Damien Nicolo, Briar Nicolo, Cole and Garrett Lowman and Riley, McKenzie and Randall Keffer; and his four great-grandchildren, Camrin, Nessa and Jaxson Fisher and Everly Lowman.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, (724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com., GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Full military honors will be bestowed by the Scottdale-Everson Honor Guard. Interment in Mt. Olive Cemetery will be private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 22, 2020