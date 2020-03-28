|
Camillo Anthony "Blackie" DeLellis, 95, of Oakmont, formerly of Verona, went to be with his heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Blackie was born May 5, 1924, in Webster, Pa., to the late Rocco (from Abruzzi, Italy) and Carmella DeLellis. He was the beloved husband of his first wife, the late Carolyn A. (Martino) DeLellis, who passed away Aug. 17, 1984, and his second wife, of 35 years, the late Eleanor "Dolly" (Scampone) DeLellis, who passed away March 6, 2020; also preceded in death by his sons, Daniel DeLellis, Louis Scampone and Jeff Scampone; stepfather, Vincenzo Esposito; sister, Mary Marsh; and son-in-law, Roy Chilton. Blackie is survived by his children, James (Rita) DeLellis, Maryann Chilton, Paul (Tina) DeLellis, Greg (Ronna) Scampone and Cheryl Scampone; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to which he was a proud grandfather; and numerous nieces and nephews. Blackie was a World War II veteran, having served in company A 346th 87th division of the Army, and earned Bronze Stars for good conduct and a Victory Medal. He also served in the Air Force Reserve Unit. In 1955, Blackie became a police officer in the town of Verona, where he then resided, and served as police chief from 1964 to 1979. He was a member of the PA Police Chiefs Association for 25 years, and became director of the Pittsburgh Housing Authority Police Department until his retirement in 1992. Blackie devoted more than 25 years as a firefighter and member of the Scuba Rescue of Verona Borough. He was the oldest member of the Verona Fraternal Order of Eagles, having joined in 1942, VFW Post 441 since 1947, and the FOP since 1963. Blackie was also a lifelong member of St. Joseph Parish and was a devout Catholic. He held FAITH, FAMILY, and FRIENDS dear to his heart. He was passionate about his Italian heritage and loved to share stories of history, food, travel and wine making. Many thanks to the numerous family members and neighbors that always checked in on and helped Blackie and Dolly over the years. Blackie will be missed and loved by all. Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic, a private burial was held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in his honor at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.