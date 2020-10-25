1/1
Candance L. Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Candance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Candance L. Candy Martin died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Westmoreland Hospital Excela Health Greensburg. She was the daughter of the late Wallace W. Jr. and Betty J. Bush; wife of Edward "Corky" Martin; mother of Meghan M. Martin and fiance, Tim Graf; grandmother of Addyson L. Granny and Bryce T. Granny and Milly M. Graf; sister of the late G. Duane and (Pat) Bush of Delaware; aunt of Patti Ann (Dick) Roberts and Duane E. (Julie) Bush, of California; great-aunt of Julianna Siltner, of Delaware and Connor, Dilaney and Ellee Bush, of California; and best friend of many, especially Barb Thompson, known to Candy as Bubba, and Nikki Hineman. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and Cristian Mothers. Past activities include Norwin PTA, Westmoreland City Firemans Ladies Auxiliary and Westmoreland City Community Association. She was a graduate of Norwin Class of 1970, and helped with many class reunions. She worked numerous jobs, including G.C. Murphy Home Office in McKeesport, Laurel Quick Print in Irwin, Kohls, Sheetz in North Huntingdon and worked 11 years at Norwin School District as a non-instruction aide for special students. Candy even drove school bus for Laidlaw at Norwin and a limousine for A Limo and Regency of Pittsburgh. She worked at different home health agencies and nursing homes, and also helped take care of elderly in the area. She loved to read and play bingo. She was also predeceased in death by a brother, Wallace W. Bush III; and an infant sister. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church, time to be announced. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 24, 2020
Candy was the kind of friend you could talk to about anything and she would be there. She was always making everyone laugh. We had many a good time at her house with her Mom and did a lot of things together. Candy will be greatly missed. I am so glad we were able to all get together in August and get reconnected with all our City Gal Friends. Friends for 50+ years and forever. God Bless Candy and her Husband Corky and the rest of her family. Stay strong and stay together! Love to you all!
Helen Tray Demarest
Friend
October 24, 2020
Cookie Wood
Friend
October 24, 2020
Helen Tray Demarest
Friend
October 24, 2020
My deepest condolences and sympathy to Candy’s family on their loss.
Denise Mitchell Templeton
Classmate
October 24, 2020
Candy was a very good friend since grade school. We had a City girl outing the first weekend in August of this year. So thankful that we all got together. I love you Candy and will miss our visit when I would come to town.
Cookie Wood
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved