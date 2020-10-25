Candance L. Candy Martin died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Westmoreland Hospital Excela Health Greensburg. She was the daughter of the late Wallace W. Jr. and Betty J. Bush; wife of Edward "Corky" Martin; mother of Meghan M. Martin and fiance, Tim Graf; grandmother of Addyson L. Granny and Bryce T. Granny and Milly M. Graf; sister of the late G. Duane and (Pat) Bush of Delaware; aunt of Patti Ann (Dick) Roberts and Duane E. (Julie) Bush, of California; great-aunt of Julianna Siltner, of Delaware and Connor, Dilaney and Ellee Bush, of California; and best friend of many, especially Barb Thompson, known to Candy as Bubba, and Nikki Hineman. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and Cristian Mothers. Past activities include Norwin PTA, Westmoreland City Firemans Ladies Auxiliary and Westmoreland City Community Association. She was a graduate of Norwin Class of 1970, and helped with many class reunions. She worked numerous jobs, including G.C. Murphy Home Office in McKeesport, Laurel Quick Print in Irwin, Kohls, Sheetz in North Huntingdon and worked 11 years at Norwin School District as a non-instruction aide for special students. Candy even drove school bus for Laidlaw at Norwin and a limousine for A Limo and Regency of Pittsburgh. She worked at different home health agencies and nursing homes, and also helped take care of elderly in the area. She loved to read and play bingo. She was also predeceased in death by a brother, Wallace W. Bush III; and an infant sister. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church, time to be announced. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
.