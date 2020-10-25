Candy was the kind of friend you could talk to about anything and she would be there. She was always making everyone laugh. We had many a good time at her house with her Mom and did a lot of things together. Candy will be greatly missed. I am so glad we were able to all get together in August and get reconnected with all our City Gal Friends. Friends for 50+ years and forever. God Bless Candy and her Husband Corky and the rest of her family. Stay strong and stay together! Love to you all!

Helen Tray Demarest

Friend