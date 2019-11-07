|
Caren S. Harbaugh, 64, of Stahlstown, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. She was born Oct. 7, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late George and Loretta (Baldwin) Harman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jodie Harman. Caren worked as a caregiver for Life Promises Personal Care Home, Ligonier. She is survived by her husband, Harry H. Harbaugh, of Stahlstown; two daughters, Jodie Schober and her three children, Garrett, Hunter and Chelsea, of Latrobe, and Crystal (Vince) Plummer and their two children, Cole and Bryce, of New Florence, and their father, Dennis Schober, of Latrobe; a brother, Donald Harman; and two nieces.
Honoring Caren's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019