Carl B. Shuster
1937 - 2020
Carl B. "Duke" Shuster, 82, of Jeannette, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at home. He was born Nov. 24, 1937, in Greensburg and was a son of the late Carl Boyd Shuster and Helen (Rathgeb) Shuster. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Tooling Specialists. He was a veteran of the Navy and a member of the Blue Room in Claridge. He was a wonderful dad and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sally (Croushore) Shuster; a daughter, Cindy Omler; and a sister, Margaret McCalmont. Duke is survived by two daughters, Carla Conte and her husband Lou and Corrie Rigney and her husband Pat, all of Jeannette; seven grandchildren, Sean Connelly and his wife Bethany, Jennifer Conte-Kramer and her husband Tim, Adrienne Pratt and her husband Jeff, Allison Omler and boyfriend Casey and Mackenzie, Taylor and Cody Rigney; five great-grandchildren, Henry, Grayson, Georgia, Santino and Maverick; a sister, Karen Piasecky, of Greensburg; a son-in-law, Jeffrey Omler; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank John and Cheryl Lavelle for their friendship over the years. Due to current health concerns, funeral services will be announced at a later date. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

