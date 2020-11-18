Carl C. "Chuck" Dompa, 75, of Greensburg, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 29, 1945, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of the late Charles C. Dompa and Mary Spadacini Dompa Muron. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Parish, Greensburg. Prior to retirement, he was director of technology services for Westmoreland Intermediate Unit and a part-time instructor at Penn State University. He formerly served on the Hempfield School Board and other various community boards. He was past president of Lakeridge Homeowners Association. Chuck was an avid animal lover and a strong animal advocate for the Humane Society of Westmoreland County. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Dompa; stepchildren, Wenda Miraglia, Nicole Richard (John), Scott Janik and Derick Janik (Kimberly); a brother, William Muron; and six grandchildren. There will be no visitation and services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society of Westmoreland County, 1235 Poplar St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or to SOS Animal Rescue of Jeannette, sos-animalrescue.org
