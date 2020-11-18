1/1
Carl C. Dompa
1945 - 2020-11-13
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl C. "Chuck" Dompa, 75, of Greensburg, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 29, 1945, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of the late Charles C. Dompa and Mary Spadacini Dompa Muron. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Parish, Greensburg. Prior to retirement, he was director of technology services for Westmoreland Intermediate Unit and a part-time instructor at Penn State University. He formerly served on the Hempfield School Board and other various community boards. He was past president of Lakeridge Homeowners Association. Chuck was an avid animal lover and a strong animal advocate for the Humane Society of Westmoreland County. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Dompa; stepchildren, Wenda Miraglia, Nicole Richard (John), Scott Janik and Derick Janik (Kimberly); a brother, William Muron; and six grandchildren. There will be no visitation and services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society of Westmoreland County, 1235 Poplar St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or to SOS Animal Rescue of Jeannette, sos-animalrescue.org. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248371201
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 14, 2020
So sad to hear of Chuck´s passing. He was a great friend for many years. I´m sure going to miss our trips to the range for a relaxing shooting sessions and our occasional lunches and even the phone calls. Sincerest condolences to his wife, family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.
Mike Shovel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved