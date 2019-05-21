|
Carl D. Blystone, 69, of North Irwin, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at home. He was born March 15, 1950, in Irwin, a son of the late Kenneth and Catherine Blystone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen (Seefeld) Blystone, and brothers, Bruce and Dennis Blystone. He is survived by his children, Eric J. Blystone, of North Irwin, and Devin M. Blystone (Rebekka Ryan), of North Huntingdon; his sister, Dolores Vicelli; his brothers, Wayne, Eugene and Gary Blystone; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held Thursday morning. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Irwin.
