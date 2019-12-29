|
Carl David Grotzinger, 63, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 in Tulsa, Okla., after a brief illness from advanced pancreatic cancer. Carl was born March 28, 1956, in Greensburg, to Lester and Colleen Grotzinger. He graduated from Greensburg Central Catholic High School in 1974, and Villanova University in 1978 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He earned his MS degree in engineering management from Drexel University in 1983 and his MBA from the University of Phoenix in 2001. He had a long and productive career as a mechanical engineer and engineering project manager, most recently at Matrix Service Co., in Tulsa, Okla., where he implemented projects in refining, pipeline, manufacturing, and commercial construction. He also served as adjunct faculty at the School of Business, Research and Statistics, in the University of Phoenix. Carl was known for his quick wit and sociable personality; he had the remarkable ability to talk to anyone and make them feel comfortable in conversation. He loved American military history and had a passion for studying any kind of interesting engineering project that was occurring in the world. Despite living in Oklahoma for 40 years, he remained a lifelong loyal fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is survived by his wife, Gina, and his son, David, of Tulsa, Okla.; his daughters, Kirstin (David) Hood, of Tulsa, Okla., and Monica (Scott) Smith, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; his parents, Lester and Mary Colleen Grotzinger, of Harrisburg; his brother, Richard Grotzinger, of Sumter, S.C.; his sisters, Margaret Grotzinger, of Hummelstown, Pa., and Mary Gabb, of Austin, Texas; his two granddaughters, Elle and Rosamund; two stepgrandchildren, Claudia and Coleman; as well as five nieces and a nephew.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to assist with funeral services. For information about the service or donations, please contact Kirstin Hood, 918-510-1982 or [email protected]
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 29, 2019