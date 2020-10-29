Carl E. Barefoot, 91, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. He was born Jan. 20, 1929, in Windber, a son of the late Edwin M. and Leona Robertson Barefoot. He had belonged to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Greensburg, and Moxham Lutheran Church, Johnstown. Carl earned a bachelor's degree in architecture from Penn State University, where he was part of the ROTC program. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War, and later in the reserve. He had been a member of the Greensburg-East Hempfield Lions Club, was a docent at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, and served on a number of civic and professional councils and boards. He was a longtime supporter of PSU football, enjoyed playing the piano, and enjoyed golfing. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Eric Barefoot; two brothers, Morris and Robert Barefoot; a sister, Lucile Curtis; and a son-in-law, David Quicquaro. Carl is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Shirley Kochera Barefoot; a daughter, Caren Quicquaro, of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Ashley (Neil) Galbraith, of New Florence, Kyle Quicquaro, of Greensburg, and Nathan Barefoot; and a great-grandson, Kaleb Schmidt. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. The funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greensburg-East Hempfield Lions Club, and sent to the funeral home. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
