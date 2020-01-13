|
Carl E. McManamy Sr., 92, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Aug. 4, 1927, in Derry, he was a son of the late Carl McManamy and Mary (Duda) McManamy Kuntz. Prior to his retirement, Carl had been employed at Laurel Valley Motors. He was a veteran of the Army and a member of American Legion Post No. 515, Latrobe, and the AMVETS, Latrobe. Carl enjoyed automobiles and was a model train enthusiast. He also loved animals. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice (Warner) McManamy; an infant brother, Robert McManamy; a sister, Roberta McManamy; and his stepfather, Frank Kuntz. Carl is survived by four sons, Carl E. McManamy II and his wife, Diane, of Latrobe, William L. McManamy and his wife, Leslie, of Ligonier, John J. McManamy and his wife, Susie, of New Alexandria, and Shawn McManamy, of Latrobe; a daughter, Joan Waugaman, of Latrobe; and a stepdaughter, Kimberly Garofalo, of Charlottesville, Va.; he is also survived by a number of grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Military services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020