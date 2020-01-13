Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl McManamy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl E. McManamy Sr.


1927 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl E. McManamy Sr. Obituary
Carl E. McManamy Sr., 92, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Aug. 4, 1927, in Derry, he was a son of the late Carl McManamy and Mary (Duda) McManamy Kuntz. Prior to his retirement, Carl had been employed at Laurel Valley Motors. He was a veteran of the Army and a member of American Legion Post No. 515, Latrobe, and the AMVETS, Latrobe. Carl enjoyed automobiles and was a model train enthusiast. He also loved animals. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice (Warner) McManamy; an infant brother, Robert McManamy; a sister, Roberta McManamy; and his stepfather, Frank Kuntz. Carl is survived by four sons, Carl E. McManamy II and his wife, Diane, of Latrobe, William L. McManamy and his wife, Leslie, of Ligonier, John J. McManamy and his wife, Susie, of New Alexandria, and Shawn McManamy, of Latrobe; a daughter, Joan Waugaman, of Latrobe; and a stepdaughter, Kimberly Garofalo, of Charlottesville, Va.; he is also survived by a number of grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Military services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now