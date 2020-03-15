|
Carl E. VanDyke, 67, of Irwin, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Feb. 7, 1953, in Greensburg, son of the late Howard Emerson and Florence Sager VanDyke. Carl was a graduate of Yough High School. Carl retired from Hackney Security, where he worked as a security guard for over 15 years. Carl loved the Pirates and baseball, and was a huge fan of WWE wresting. He absolutely loved Elvis Presley and had a large Elvis memorabilia collection. He enjoyed traveling to Florida to visit with his sister and her family. He loved playing with his great-nieces and -nephews as well as going to the beach. He was preceded in death by both parents; one sister, Sharon Smalich; and one brother, George W. VanDyke. He is survived by one sister, Katheryn Hatcher and husband, Edwin, of Deltona, Fla.; two nieces, Emily Smalich and Kristen Wekany; three nephews; Terry VanDyke, Leeland Smalich. and Chad Hatcher; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and his loving companion, Beekers, his cockatiel whom he adored. Friends will be received from noon to 2 and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC. Route 136, Madison, Pa. Services will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Robert Green officiating. A private interment will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Madison Union Cemetery in Madison. The family would like to thank Carol Yurcisin for all the love and compassion shown to Carl over the years. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.