Carl H. Baker Sr.
1950 - 2020
Carl H. Baker Sr., 70, of Lower Burrell, died in his home Monday July 13, 2020. He was born Jan. 30, 1950, in New Kensington, to the late Claude S. and Helene H. Brendel Baker, and was a lifelong resident of Lower Burrell. Mr. Baker was a member of Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Burrell, and an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star for gallant and meritorious action during an attack at Phan Rang Air Base. He worked as a Lower Burrell police officer for 26 years until retiring in 2000. He had also worked as a Westmoreland County sheriff deputy for eight years. He was a member of the FOP Lodge 39, and a life member of both Lower Burrell VFW Post 92 and Lower Burrell American Legion 868. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Elizabeth M. Brouwer Baker; three sons, Carl H. (Erin) Baker Jr., Christian H. (Keri) Baker and Casey H. Baker, all of Lower Burrell; two grandchildren, Lauren and Kamdyn Baker; and siblings, Monica Kane, of Fredericksburg, Md., Wayne (Renee) Baker, of Lower Burrell, and Inge Baker, of Arnold. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Claude Baker. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, by the Rev. Harold Mele. Please wear a mask. Burial with military honors by the Air Force will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. VFW Post 92 will conduct services at 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by American Legion 868 at 7 p.m. and FOP Lodge 39 at 7:15 p.m. The family suggests donations made in his name to Bethesda Lutheran Church. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
JUL
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
JUL
16
Service
02:15 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
JUL
16
Service
07:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
JUL
16
Service
07:15 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
7243354118
