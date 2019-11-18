Home

Kenneth A Stuart Funeral Home
139 Ligonier St
New Florence, PA 15944
(724) 235-2211
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Carl H. Whipkey


1927 - 2019
Carl H. Whipkey Obituary
Carl H. Whipkey, 92, of New Florence, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at home. He was born April 7, 1927, in Murrysville, the son of the late Carl K. and Alice M. (Houston) Whipkey. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Gloria A. Whipkey; daughter, Carla Reed; and brother, Paul B. Whipkey, who was killed in action in 1958 while serving in the Army. He is survived by a son, John Whipkey and wife, Linda, of Ligonier; granddaughter, Laurel Ross, of Ligonier; and two great-grandchildren, Haileigh and Elliott. Carl was a World War II veteran, having served with the Army Air Force. He is a retiree of AT and T, a member of New Florence VFW Post 7622, and an avid outdoorsman and photographer.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where a service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, with Gary Rutter officiating. Military honors will be rendered by a local veteran organization. Interment will take place in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Action For Animals, 386 Route 217, Latrobe, PA 15650. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 18, 2019
