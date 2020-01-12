|
|
Carl Joseph "Tip" Aker Jr., 78, of Monroeville, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. He was born Sept. 24, 1941, to the late Carl Joseph Aker Sr., and the late Margaret (Crissman) Aker. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Tommaso) Aker; father of Derek Carl Aker, Dana (Aker) Gerega and soon to be father-in-law to Francis X. Pessolano Jr.; grandfather "Pap" to three beautiful grandchildren, John Joseph Gerega, Crosby Maximillian Gerega and Reese Katherine Gerega; and brother of Linda (Aker) Painter. Carl will be best remembered for being a master gardener and exceptional fisherman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Church, 245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville. Interment will follow in Cross Roads Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. OF MONROEVILLE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to . www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 12, 2020