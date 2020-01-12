Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Church
245 Azalea Dr.
Monroeville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Aker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl J. Aker Jr.


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl J. Aker Jr. Obituary
Carl Joseph "Tip" Aker Jr., 78, of Monroeville, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. He was born Sept. 24, 1941, to the late Carl Joseph Aker Sr., and the late Margaret (Crissman) Aker. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Tommaso) Aker; father of Derek Carl Aker, Dana (Aker) Gerega and soon to be father-in-law to Francis X. Pessolano Jr.; grandfather "Pap" to three beautiful grandchildren, John Joseph Gerega, Crosby Maximillian Gerega and Reese Katherine Gerega; and brother of Linda (Aker) Painter. Carl will be best remembered for being a master gardener and exceptional fisherman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Church, 245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville. Interment will follow in Cross Roads Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. OF MONROEVILLE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to . www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -