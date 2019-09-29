Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
Whitney, PA
Carl J. DeAngelo Sr.


1935 - 2019
Carl J. DeAngelo Sr. Obituary
Carl J. DeAngelo Sr., 84, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Nature Park Commons, Greensburg. Born Jan. 24, 1935, in Hostetter, he was a son of the late Carlo DeAngelo and Mary Grace (Torrieri) DeAngelo. Carl was a member of St. Cecilia Church, Whitney. He was co-founder of Deon Door Co. and retired from Local No. 462 Carpenters Union. Throughout the years, he had been employed with Westmoreland Construction, Danko Construction and Dick Corp. Carl was a member of the F.O. Eagles Aerie No. 01188 and the Senior Golf League at Norvelt Golf Club. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting and gardening and also enjoyed watching sports. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose M. (Macey) DeAngelo; a son-in-law, Robert Erickson; three brothers, Frank, John and Anthony DeAngelo; and four sisters, Julia McCracken, Marie Yarchak, Laura Sobota, and Ann Kadlubek. Carl is survived by two sons, Richard C. DeAngelo and his wife, Rebecca, of Rockton, Pa., and Carl J. DeAngelo Jr. and his wife, Katerina, of Cedar Park, Texas; three daughters, Carla A. Erickson and her fiance, David Kwiatkowski, of Raleigh, N.C., Dina M. DeAngelo, of Alexandria, Va., and Jeannine M. Frye and her husband, Cliff, of Latrobe; s sister-in-law, Jean Macey, of Latrobe; nine grandchildren, Katie, Joe, Paul, Brandy, Marissa, Lauren, Miranda, Logan, and Charlotte; one great-grandson, Nathan; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Cecilia Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James Podlesny, O.S.B. as celebrant. Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
