Carl J. Holtzman Jr., 91, of Irwin, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township. He was born July 31, 1929, in McKeesport and was a son of the late Carl and Anne (Carr) Holtzman Sr. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Catherine White, and son-in-law, Robert Haberle. Carl was an Army veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. Edward Church in Herminie, where he was an usher and Eucharist minister. Prior to his retirement, he was an accountant in the research lab at United States Steel for more than 35 years. He enjoyed gardening, bowling, loved animals and especially loved watching the Pirates. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Dorothy "Mae" (Whitney) Holtzman; two daughters, Mary Jane Haberle, of Monroeville, and Patricia (Harry) Leicher, of East Hickory; two sons, Carl J. Holtzman III, of Rostraver Township, and Daniel W. Holtzman, of Irwin; three grandchildren, Scott and Eric Haberle and Kathryn Holtzman; great-granddaughter, Mariah Moyer; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Carl will be very sadly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Edward Church in Herminie. Interment with full military honors will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Irwin. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Edward Church, 120 St. Edward Lane, Herminie, PA 15637. Please be prepared to adhere to all the current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing in funeral home. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
.