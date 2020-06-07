Carl J. Matt, 86, of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born June 27, 1933, in Jeannette, a son of the late Carl and Anna Mento Matt. Carl was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the Army. He was employed by the City of Jeannette for 45 years, including 41 years as a police officer and retiring as the chief of police, and also held the office of mayor for four years. Carl was a member of Ascension Church Jeannette, the American Legion Post No. 344, the F.O.E. No. 844, the Italian Club, and the M and S Club, all of Jeannette. Quoting Carl, "I've lived a life that's full, I traveled each and every highway, but more, much more than this, I did it my way." His way was spending time with his family and creating memories that we will cherish forever. In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by his loving wife, Thelma Gordon Matt, in 2006; and a brother, Louie Matt. He is survived by his children, Russell Matt and wife, Lisa, Carl Matt Jr., Pamela Matt, all of Jeannette, and Paula Pelerose and husband, Tim, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Amanda (John) Standish, Anthony (Nicole) Matt, Michael Matt, Kayla Wallace, Mallory (Jay) Clary, Krista Wallace, Teno (Bethany) Pelerose, and Abby Pelerose; and 13 great-grandchildren that he adored very much. There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend Carl's funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in Ascension Church with Father Alvin Aberion as celebrant. Entombment with military honors accorded by the Jeannette Combined Veterans will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.



