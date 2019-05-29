|
|
Carl J. Nagy, 90, of Weltytown, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Florian Catholic Church, United, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. Interment will follow in Forty Martyrs Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.
A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 29, 2019