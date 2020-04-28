|
Carl McKay Grimm, 88, of Avonmore, passed away Sunday, April, 26, 2020, at West Haven Manor in Apollo. He was born Saturday, Aug. 1, 1931, in Avonmore and was the son of the late John and Garnet Ashbaugh Grimm. Before his retirement, he was employed by National Roll in Avonmore, where he also acted as the union president. Carl enjoyed going to his camp in Cooks Forest, hunting, and dining out with his wife. Carl was an Army veteran. He is survived by his wife, Josephine Orvosh Grimm; daughter-in-law, Tricia Grimm, of Avonmore; his granddaughter, Alyssa Grimm, of Avonmore; his sister, Virginia Brink and her husband, Samuel, of Saltsburg; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Carl Grimm; a sister, Wanda Dallara; and his brother, John "Jack" Grimm. Due to public health concerns and our concerns for our families, all funeral services are private.