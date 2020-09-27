1/
Carl M. Swettlen Sr.
1936 - 2020
Carl M. Swettlen Sr., 84, of South Greensburg, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was born Aug. 17, 1936, in Greensburg, a son of the late Matthew Swettlen and Sara Carney Banner. Carl served as an MP in the Air Force. He was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Sandra Muscenti; a son, Carl M. Swettlen, Jr.; girlfriend, Mary Jo Cremenese; and two sisters, Betty Farris and Mary Erret. He is survived by a son, Mark Swettlen, of Greensburg; a daughter, Laurie Constantine, of Claridge; several grandchildren; and a brother, Robert (Linda) Banner, of Latrobe. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
SEP
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Barnhart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
