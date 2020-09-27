Carl M. Swettlen Sr., 84, of South Greensburg, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was born Aug. 17, 1936, in Greensburg, a son of the late Matthew Swettlen and Sara Carney Banner. Carl served as an MP in the Air Force. He was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Sandra Muscenti; a son, Carl M. Swettlen, Jr.; girlfriend, Mary Jo Cremenese; and two sisters, Betty Farris and Mary Erret. He is survived by a son, Mark Swettlen, of Greensburg; a daughter, Laurie Constantine, of Claridge; several grandchildren; and a brother, Robert (Linda) Banner, of Latrobe. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
.