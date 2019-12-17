|
Carl N. Smith, 96, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. He was born Dec. 6, 1923, in Scottdale, a son of the late George and Mary Kridle Smith. He was a 1942 graduate of Scottdale High School. Carl married Barbara Nickum, of Kansas City, Kan., Oct. 2, 1948. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the Army in five campaigns: Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe. He received five campaign stars and the Purple Heart. Carl enjoyed bicycling on the river trails and the music of his favorite melodies while on the trail. He was extremely proud of his accomplishments on the gridiron, having played on the 1941 and 1942 Scottdale football team and being named first string All-County at left end. He was also a versatile half-back. Playing at 5'6" and 120 pounds, Carl firmly believed that, if he were five pounds heavier and three inches taller, he could have attained greatness in college or the NFL. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Walter Smith, and three sisters, Anna Mae Shrader, Dorothy Smith and Madeline "Honey" Smith. In addition to his loving wife of 71 years, Barbara, he is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Smith, of Greensburg; three sons, Carl "Nick" Smith Jr. and wife, Nancy, Bennett Smith and Curt Smith and wife, Michelle, all of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Benjamin, serving in the Air Force, Brett, Reed, Donavin and Brooke Smith; a niece, Elinore McMahan Ord; and dear friend, Chris Gaia, of Greensburg.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A liturgy service outside of Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Entombment with full military honors accorded by the Post 33 Honor Guard will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019