Carl Richard "Dick" Reese, 75, of Unity Township, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born July 20, 1944, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Richard Nathan Reese and Dorothy Mildred Cunningham. Prior to retirement, he worked at Precise Metals and Plastics in East McKeesport, then was club steward at Hilltop Social Club, Greensburg. Dick also was on the bowling team and active in the golf league, both at Hilltop Club. He is survived by his wife, Margaret L. (Rocker) Reese; his son, Richard Reese, of Unity Township; his daughter, Emily M. Kochis and husband, Jeffrey, of Hempfield Township; and three grandchildren, Owen, Claire and Dominic Kochis. He is also survived by a special sister-in-law, Betty "Lizzy" Rocker, several nieces and nephews, brothers- and sisters-in-law, Aunt Jen and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. A funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Thomas P. Curry, OSB, as celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020