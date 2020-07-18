1/
Carl R. Wineland
1934 - 2020
Carl R. Wineland, 86, of Greensburg, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Greensburg Care Center. He was born July 4, 1934, in Hempfield Township, a son of the late Raymond and Isabelle (Smeltzer) Wineland. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Moore Metal, South Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha L. (Davis) Wineland; his son, Dennis Wineland; two brothers, John and Marshall Wineland; and his sister, Dolores Show. He is survived by two daughters, Connie L. Smeltzer and husband, Bob, and Karen S. Speicher and husband, Jeffrey, all of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Jason Emry, James Smeltzer, Ashley Dittsworth (Brandon), and Stephanie Stellar (James, Jr.); two great-grandchildren, Logan and Colton; his brother, Daniel Wineland and wife, Edith, of Greensburg; three sisters, Ruth Quist, of Greensburg, Darlene Weyandt, of New Stanton, and Patricia Pfiel and husband, Robert, of Jeannette; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. A private family funeral service will be held in the funeral home, followed by private interment in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 510 Pellis Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
JUL
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
