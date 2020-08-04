1/
Carl Stirparo
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl "Artie" Stirparo, 82, of Russellton, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, July 31, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital. Artie was born March 25, 1938, in Consenza, Italy. He came to the United States at the age of 17 and started working as a mason. Artie later became a maintenance man at Union Carbide and worked in the coal mines. After his retirement, he continued in masonry and real estate investment. He was a member of The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Lower Burrell. Artie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann (Ellena) Stirparo; daughters, Mary Jane Bone, of Russellton, and Terri (David) Nortum, of Tanzania, Africa; and siblings, Anna Marie, Frank, David and Robert, of Italy. A memorial service will be conducted via Zoom conference. For details, please text 724-272-0092 or 724-448-4950. Funeral arrangements are in the care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved