Carl "Artie" Stirparo, 82, of Russellton, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, July 31, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital. Artie was born March 25, 1938, in Consenza, Italy. He came to the United States at the age of 17 and started working as a mason. Artie later became a maintenance man at Union Carbide and worked in the coal mines. After his retirement, he continued in masonry and real estate investment. He was a member of The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Lower Burrell. Artie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann (Ellena) Stirparo; daughters, Mary Jane Bone, of Russellton, and Terri (David) Nortum, of Tanzania, Africa; and siblings, Anna Marie, Frank, David and Robert, of Italy. A memorial service will be conducted via Zoom conference. For details, please text 724-272-0092 or 724-448-4950. Funeral arrangements are in the care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com
.