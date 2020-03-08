Home

Services
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Light on the Hill Outreach Church
333 Church St.
Donegal, PA

Carl W. Burkolder II


1982 - 2020
Carl W. Burkolder II Obituary
Carl W. Burkholder II (Nolan), 37, of Adah, Pa., passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born June 30, 1982, in Jeannette. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Wayne Burkholder; brother, Scott; and his paternal grandparents, Randall and Ida Burkholder. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Marsha and Rick Boring. Carl is also survived by a sister, Brenna Richards; loving maternal grandparents, Wayne and Diane Kantorik; a stepbrother and -sister, Ashley Lichtenfels and O.J. Boring; also, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Carl's memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Light on the Hill Outreach Church, 333 Church St., Donegal, PA 15628, with Pastor Ben Wiltrout officiating. Memorial donations in Carl's name can be made to the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt.
