Carl Wesley Latshaw, 91, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.He was born Jan. 28, 1928, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Wesley Quay and Grace Bolton Latshaw. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Myrna Latshaw Swantek, and a brother, Charles A. Latshaw. Carl enlisted in the Navy at age 16.He went to Boot Camp in Sampson, N.Y. Diesel School in Gulport, Miss. He was assigned to the Naval Amphibious Corp in Florida, and transferred to Troop Ship as VP/VM Operator and Engineer. He was assigned to the Pacific Fleet and transferred to LCS(L3D) No. 91 for the Japanese Invasion. The ship No. 91 was decommissioned in Portland, Ore. He was assigned to Shore Patrol in Portland Main Prison until discharged. Carl joined the Masonic Order Cleveland Lodge No. 221 in Chicago, Ill. He worked his way through the chairs and was elected as master of the lodge. He really studied the history of Masonry and his employment let him travel in many states and he became a visitor and a guest speaker in many lodges in Illinois, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. Carl took up golf and became very proficient. He golfed in many states with customers and many more rounds after work in the evenings. This gave him the time to study his Masonic and golf in many states and gave him great pleasure. Carl had many occupational positions in the Chicago area. He was at varying times a final inspector on government projects, The General Manager of Inspection, a field rep on Government jobs, covering a 14 State area. He did other work during this period, designing and making adjustments, mechanical and electrical, on many of the company projects. The company then transferred Carl to Pittsburgh, his birthplace and hometown. Carl was lastly employed as a service and design engineer for a Signode (ITW) Corp in the Pittsburgh area. This rounded out work and pleasure for 41 years, until he retired at age 70.They would "farm" him out to some of their customers, where he did many engineering projects as assigned by Signode (ITW).In Murrysville, he was a founding member of the 4Cs community group and served on the school board. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Murrysville. He is survived by his beloved wife, Willovene " Billie " Clawson Latshaw, of Murrysville; beloved sister-in-law, Bonnie Clawson Miller, of Murrysville and a best friend, Allan David Eastbourn, of Latrobe.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Charles J. McPherson III officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Murrysville, in Carl's name.