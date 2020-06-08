Carla J. Longo
1961 - 2020
Carla J. Longo (Seanor), 58, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born Nov. 25, 1961, in Greensburg, the daughter of Elmer E. Seanor Jr. and Mary P. Royer. Carla was an RN for Jeannette Hospital before its closing and was working for Heartland Home Health Care for the last couple years. She loved camping and going to Critter Country Animal Farm with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her granddaughter, Kaeleigh Beregi, and stepdad, Andy Royer. Carla is survived by her loving husband of 13 1/2 years, Jim Longo; her two children, Ryan (Laura) Chalfant and Jennie (Rick) Mutnansky; three stepchildren, Owen (Casey) Bleibtrey, Heather (JT) Klimek and Jimmie Longo; six grandchildren, Alaynah Chalfant, Jordon Beregi, McKayla Mutnansky, Savanna Klimek, JJ Longo and Dylan Soisson; and her loving brother, Michael Seanor. She was beloved by many stepchildren and adopted children, who knew her as KK and Mama K. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Critter Country Animal Farm of Smithton. Services will be private. Professional services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville. www.dalessandroltd.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 8, 2020.
