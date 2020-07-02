Carmelita B. Ingoldsby, 67, of Natrona Heights, passed away unexpectedly at home Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born Feb. 24, 1953, in Pittsburgh, to the late Robert J. and Martha J. (Stevens) Bell. Carmelita lived the past 40 years in Natrona Heights, and prior to that, Pittsburgh. She was a homemaker and also a classroom aide for Highlands School District. Carmelita was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights, and a chaplain for the Ladies Auxiliary VFW in Natrona Heights. She graduated in 1971 from Sacred Heart High School, Shadyside, attended CCAC and The Art Institute of Pittsburgh. Carmelita's mother named her after the Holy Order of Carmelite nuns. She enjoyed vacations to the Caribbean, traveling, golfing and her "Yukon Jack" straight. Carmelita especially enjoyed her family, children and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Robert J. Ingoldsby; her children, Marilyn I. (Gene R.) Skwortz, of Springdale, Charles B. (Meghan A.) Ingoldsby, of Barrie, Ontario, Canada, and Thomas H. (Katelyn M.) Ingoldsby, of West Deer Township; and her grandchildren, Tenley, Mallory, Ariana and Torin. Also surviving are her siblings, Robert (Betty) Bell, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Barbara "BB" (Doug) Forsythe, of Shaler Township; and brother-in-law, Richard Pettit, of Orange County, Calif. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marcella Pettit. Visitation, services and interment were private. However, a celebration of Carmelita's life will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Family suggests contributions to Paws Across Pittsburgh, 346 Orchard St., Springdale, PA 15144. Visit dusterfh.com
