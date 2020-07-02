1/1
Carmelita B. Ingoldsby
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carmelita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmelita B. Ingoldsby, 67, of Natrona Heights, passed away unexpectedly at home Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born Feb. 24, 1953, in Pittsburgh, to the late Robert J. and Martha J. (Stevens) Bell. Carmelita lived the past 40 years in Natrona Heights, and prior to that, Pittsburgh. She was a homemaker and also a classroom aide for Highlands School District. Carmelita was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights, and a chaplain for the Ladies Auxiliary VFW in Natrona Heights. She graduated in 1971 from Sacred Heart High School, Shadyside, attended CCAC and The Art Institute of Pittsburgh. Carmelita's mother named her after the Holy Order of Carmelite nuns. She enjoyed vacations to the Caribbean, traveling, golfing and her "Yukon Jack" straight. Carmelita especially enjoyed her family, children and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Robert J. Ingoldsby; her children, Marilyn I. (Gene R.) Skwortz, of Springdale, Charles B. (Meghan A.) Ingoldsby, of Barrie, Ontario, Canada, and Thomas H. (Katelyn M.) Ingoldsby, of West Deer Township; and her grandchildren, Tenley, Mallory, Ariana and Torin. Also surviving are her siblings, Robert (Betty) Bell, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Barbara "BB" (Doug) Forsythe, of Shaler Township; and brother-in-law, Richard Pettit, of Orange County, Calif. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marcella Pettit. Visitation, services and interment were private. However, a celebration of Carmelita's life will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Family suggests contributions to Paws Across Pittsburgh, 346 Orchard St., Springdale, PA 15144. Visit dusterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Carms spunk and sass always left those in the room with a smile.
Melissa Crawford
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved