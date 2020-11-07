1/
Carmella L. Christopher
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmella L. (Varriano) Christopher, 99, of Greensburg, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. She was born April 10, 1921, in Bajano, Campobasso, Italy, a daughter of the late Pasquale and Giovannina Gentile Varriano. She was a retired clerk for Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, and a member of St. Paul Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank C. "Peepy" Christopher; daughter, Claudia Gonzalez; son-in-law, Michael Krehlik; and two brothers, Samuel and Charles Varriano. She is survived by three children, Daniel R. Christopher (Chris), of Boca Raton, Fla., Michael Christopher and Sue A. Krehlik, both of Greensburg; son-in-law, Rafael Gonzalez, of Alabama; five grandchildren, Melody Ullah (Zak), Michelle Heieren (Matt), Jennifer Gonzalez, Frankie Christopher (Brittney) and Jessica Henry (Mark); seven great-grandchildren, June and Macy Christopher, Logan Heieren, Ryan, R.J., Mason and Memphis Gonzalez; brother, Frank Varriano (Patricia), of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carmella's funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in St. Paul Church. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the funeral are required to wear face masks. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. Carmella's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Westmoreland Manor for their loving and compassionate care over the past five years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved