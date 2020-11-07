Carmella L. (Varriano) Christopher, 99, of Greensburg, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. She was born April 10, 1921, in Bajano, Campobasso, Italy, a daughter of the late Pasquale and Giovannina Gentile Varriano. She was a retired clerk for Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, and a member of St. Paul Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank C. "Peepy" Christopher; daughter, Claudia Gonzalez; son-in-law, Michael Krehlik; and two brothers, Samuel and Charles Varriano. She is survived by three children, Daniel R. Christopher (Chris), of Boca Raton, Fla., Michael Christopher and Sue A. Krehlik, both of Greensburg; son-in-law, Rafael Gonzalez, of Alabama; five grandchildren, Melody Ullah (Zak), Michelle Heieren (Matt), Jennifer Gonzalez, Frankie Christopher (Brittney) and Jessica Henry (Mark); seven great-grandchildren, June and Macy Christopher, Logan Heieren, Ryan, R.J., Mason and Memphis Gonzalez; brother, Frank Varriano (Patricia), of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carmella's funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in St. Paul Church. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the funeral are required to wear face masks. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. Carmella's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Westmoreland Manor for their loving and compassionate care over the past five years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.