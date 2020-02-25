Home

Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Carmella R. Frantz


1957 - 2020
Carmella R. Frantz Obituary
Carmella R. "Carmie" Frantz, 62, of Chambersburg and formerly of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 17, 1957, in Washington, Pa., she was a daughter of Patricia Dubina Insana, of Washington, and the late Pete Insana. Carmie was a graduate of Trinity High School in Washington and was employed early in her life at Brockway Glass. She was later employed with Hydro-Carbide Inc. in Latrobe and last employed with Gregg Staffing in Greensburg. She was a member of Houston Presbyterian Church. Carmie loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed shopping and decorating her home. She is survived by her husband, Ted W. Frantz, who she married in September of 1980; two sons, Benjamin A. (Shana), of Chambersburg, and Brian P., of Latrobe; two grandsons, Gavin B. and Gage A.; and her sister, Judy Brna, of Washington. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Aubrey Nicole Frantz, on Sept. 3, 2018. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to THOMAS L. GEISEL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER, Chambersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, Howard I. Abram In-Home Care/Respite Care Program, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
